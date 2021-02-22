Advertisement

Daughters of Malcolm X react to possible new evidence in his assassination

By WCBS staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCBS) - Daughters of the late Malcolm X say they’ve got proof that the NYPD and the FBI were involved in a plot to have their father assassinated.

The civil rights activist was fatally shot in 1965 at the Audubon Ballroom in New York.

“Any evidence that provides any insight into the truth behind that terrible tragedy should be thoroughly investigated,” said Ilyasah Shabazz, Malcom X’s daughter.

Although three men were convicted for the killing, there have been numerous conspiracy theories about who was responsible.

The cousin of now-deceased police officer Ray Wood said Wood made a deathbed confession, saying he was forced to have Malcolm X’s security detail taken into custody shortly before the shooting.

“The question is, will they act to finally give restorative justice?” said civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

An NYPD spokesperson says authorities are “committed to assist” with reviews of the matter.

The Manhattan DA’s office said in a statement that the matter is “active and ongoing.”

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bar Taps
Downtown Toledo bar cited for violating COVID-19 health orders
Around 30 residents are displaced after a fire at the Venetian Woods apartments on McCord Rd.
More than 2 dozen residents evacuated during Sunday apartment fire
I-75 South is closed in Toledo near Washington on Monday, Feb. 22.
Interstate reopens after being closed heading into downtown Toledo
Happy's Pizza delivery driver robbed in Toledo.
Happy’s Pizza delivery driver robbed
Michelle Washington is frustrated because all the snow that has filled TARTA grounds is being...
TARTA snow mound mounts frustration for Toledo woman

Latest News

The bill includes direct payments of $1,400 per person to millions of Americans.
US deaths surpass 500K, confirming virus’s tragic reach
In 2017 Malachi Wattey was told to cut his dreads or be expelled from Central Catholic High...
For Malachi Wattley, punishment for dreads lead to higher purpose
The number of complaints to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau about credit reporting...
Consumer complaints against credit-reporting agencies double during pandemic
NASA releases new images of the Perseverance Rover Mars landing and audio from the surface of...
WATCH: NASA releases video of Mars rover landing