February 22nd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mild and windy today with highs in the middle 30s. Tuesday may bring some morning flurries. Highs in the afternoon will warm up to about 40 degrees. The warmer stretch will continue into Wednesday with highs in the lower 40s. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the middle 30s. The weekend is expected to be warmer with a chance of rain on Saturday. Highs will be in the middle 40s.

