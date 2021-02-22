Advertisement

February 22nd Weather Forecast

A Warmer Week On The Way
By Ross Ellet
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mild and windy today with highs in the middle 30s. Tuesday may bring some morning flurries. Highs in the afternoon will warm up to about 40 degrees. The warmer stretch will continue into Wednesday with highs in the lower 40s. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the middle 30s. The weekend is expected to be warmer with a chance of rain on Saturday. Highs will be in the middle 40s.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bar Taps
Downtown Toledo bar cited for violating COVID-19 health orders
Around 30 residents are displaced after a fire at the Venetian Woods apartments on McCord Rd.
Apartment fire evacuates more than 2 dozen residents
Happy's Pizza delivery driver robbed in Toledo.
Happy’s Pizza delivery driver robbed
Michelle Washington is frustrated because all the snow that has filled TARTA grounds is being...
TARTA snow mound mounts frustration for Toledo woman
A Toledo woman who is disabled was unable to leave her home for days due to her alleyway not...
Unplowed alleys create anger in Toledo

Latest News

February 22nd Weather Forecast
February 22nd Weather Forecast
More rain than snow overnight, with 40mph wind gusts possible! Dan Smith has the details.
2/21: Dan’s Sunday 11pm Forecast
2/21: Dan’s Sunday 11pm Forecast
More rain than snow overnight, with 40mph wind gusts possible! Dan Smith has the details.
2/21: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast