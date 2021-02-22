Advertisement

Former Rossford police officer accepts plea deal in misuse of database case

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - The former Rossford Police officer accused of misusing a police database to look up the personal information of women has accepted a plea agreement.

Glenn Goss Jr. will be sentenced April 13 on three charges -- unauthorized use of the Law Enforcement Automated Database System, a fifth-degree felony, and two first-degree misdemeanor charges of menacing.

Last summer, two women stepped forward to say Goss contacted them via Facebook after getting their information from the database.

