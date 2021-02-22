Get paid to sleep at a luxury resort

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This could be your dream job -- actually get paid for sleeping at a five-star luxury resort.

A website called SleepStandards.com is looking for a candidate willing to spend five nights sleeping in different environments.

The candidate will be required to write a report on each night’s sleep experience, the luxury resort being one of them.

The company, which researches sleep quality products, is planning to pay the chosen candidate $2,000, all expenses paid.

Interested candidates are asked to provide a headshot and submit a 60-second video about why they would be a good choice. Applicants must also provide links to all their social media pages.

The deadline for entries is March 31.

