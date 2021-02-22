Advertisement

Get paid to sleep at a luxury resort

(KY3)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This could be your dream job -- actually get paid for sleeping at a five-star luxury resort.

A website called SleepStandards.com is looking for a candidate willing to spend five nights sleeping in different environments.

The candidate will be required to write a report on each night’s sleep experience, the luxury resort being one of them.

The company, which researches sleep quality products, is planning to pay the chosen candidate $2,000, all expenses paid.

Interested candidates are asked to provide a headshot and submit a 60-second video about why they would be a good choice. Applicants must also provide links to all their social media pages.

The deadline for entries is March 31.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bar Taps
Downtown Toledo bar cited for violating COVID-19 health orders
Around 30 residents are displaced after a fire at the Venetian Woods apartments on McCord Rd.
More than 2 dozen residents evacuated during Sunday apartment fire
Happy's Pizza delivery driver robbed in Toledo.
Happy’s Pizza delivery driver robbed
Michelle Washington is frustrated because all the snow that has filled TARTA grounds is being...
TARTA snow mound mounts frustration for Toledo woman
A Toledo woman who is disabled was unable to leave her home for days due to her alleyway not...
Unplowed alleys create anger in Toledo

Latest News

Potential student loan forgiveness in Ohio
Potential student loan forgiveness in Ohio
The LGBT+ establishment hosted Staff Appreciation Day on Sunday
Adams Street bar owner gives back to staff
Kid Juggler smashes world record
Kid Juggler breaks records
Findlay Brewing Company
Findlay hosts Restaurant Week Feb. 22 - 28, 2021