Get paid to sleep at a luxury resort
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This could be your dream job -- actually get paid for sleeping at a five-star luxury resort.
A website called SleepStandards.com is looking for a candidate willing to spend five nights sleeping in different environments.
The candidate will be required to write a report on each night’s sleep experience, the luxury resort being one of them.
The company, which researches sleep quality products, is planning to pay the chosen candidate $2,000, all expenses paid.
Interested candidates are asked to provide a headshot and submit a 60-second video about why they would be a good choice. Applicants must also provide links to all their social media pages.
The deadline for entries is March 31.
