Hancock County teachers next in line to get COVID-19 vaccines

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Findlay City Schools, along with the Hancock County Educational Service Center, is working with Meijer to hold a vaccination clinic for employees of all the Findlay City and Hancock County Schools.

Employees of the schools were asked to pre-register for the clinic so that those who wanted the vaccine could be accommodated.

The vaccination clinic will be held at Findlay High School on Saturday, February 27, 2021. The clinic will begin at 8:00 a.m. and run through 5:00 p.m. The vaccination clinic will serve roughly 1,300 school staff.

