Ohio Humanities offering new one-time funding grant program

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - A new one-time funding grant program was announced by Ohio Humanities to support organizations serving public audiences in 2021.

The Public Humanities Recovery Grant Program is open to public humanities events, digital projects, efforts to provide social distancing measures at cultural sites, and more.

First-round applications are due March 26, with drafts due by March 8, for projects with start dates after May 17. Second-round applications are due on June, with drafts due May 10, for projects that start after Aug. 15.

To learn more about Ohio Humanities grant opportunities, and for more information about Recovery Grants, please visit ohiohumanities.org/public-humanities-recovery-grant. For assistance navigating the Recovery Grant application process, please contact Ohio Humanities at ohiohumanities.formstack.com/forms/phrg_interest_contact_copy.

