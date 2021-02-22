Advertisement

WATCH: NASA releases video of Mars rover landing

Perseverance is the 5th rover NASA has put on the Martian surface
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(CNN) – The landing of NASA’s Perseverance rover on Mars captured the fascination of the entire world last week.

On Monday, the space agency released new breathtaking video.

The images show the final minutes of the rover’s entry, descent and landing.

It starts with the supersonic deployment of the largest parachute ever sent to another planet.

The landing video finishes with the final touchdown in the Jezero crater.

The new video also includes the first audio recording of sounds from the red planet.

You can hear a Martian breeze and mechanical sounds of the rover’s operation.

NASA also released images showing the mission’s first panorama of the rover’s landing location.

Those pictures were captured by two navigation cameras on the rover’s mast.

Perseverance is the fifth rover NASA has put on the Martian surface.

