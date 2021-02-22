Weather impacting Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccine delivery caused some providers to dip into 2nd-shot supply

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Last week’s winter weather caused Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout to stall partially, specifically for shipments of Moderna doses relied upon by the state.

Update on Weather-Related Vaccine Delivery Delays: Some Pfizer shipments were delivered last week despite the bad weather, but all Moderna shipments were delayed. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 22, 2021

As a result of the weather delays and shipping disruptions, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on Monday that some providers necessarily used part of the supply set aside for patients’ second shots of the vaccine.

“Those second doses will be backfilled with the shipments they receive this week,” Gov. DeWine emphasized.

Additional delayed shipments of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine are expected to reach providers on Monday and Wednesday, the governor said.

In an effort to make up for canceled appointments due to the weather, Gov. DeWine is urging providers to expand their schedules to catch up with administering the vaccine to Ohioans.

