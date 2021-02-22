Advertisement

Weather impacting Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccine delivery caused some providers to dip into 2nd-shot supply

(Allison Baker)
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Last week’s winter weather caused Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout to stall partially, specifically for shipments of Moderna doses relied upon by the state.

As a result of the weather delays and shipping disruptions, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on Monday that some providers necessarily used part of the supply set aside for patients’ second shots of the vaccine.

“Those second doses will be backfilled with the shipments they receive this week,” Gov. DeWine emphasized.

Additional delayed shipments of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine are expected to reach providers on Monday and Wednesday, the governor said.

In an effort to make up for canceled appointments due to the weather, Gov. DeWine is urging providers to expand their schedules to catch up with administering the vaccine to Ohioans.

