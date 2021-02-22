Wood Co. Humane Society hosting virtual fundraiser on Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Humane Society will host a virtual fundraiser Saturday on Facebook.

The fundraiser will feature a Facebook Live every half hour from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. The humane society hopes to raise $3,000 from the event.

The Facebook Live broadcasts will provide viewers information about shelter operations, as well as upcoming events like the Annual Garage Sale and Reverse Raffle. Shelter staff also will provide additional information about the impending temporary closure of the shelter for the installation of new HVAC systems happening from mid-March to early May.

Live broadcasts with the co-hosts will happen on the half-hour. During these broadcasts, the co-hosts will be subjected to a variety of fun challenges that have been suggested by shelter staff and by viewers who tune in for the event. Challenges may include eating cat/dog food, rolling around in catnip, being walked on a leash, and other activities in which shelter dogs and cats regularly engage. Challenges will be selected randomly by the spin of a virtual enrichment wheel and are dependent upon donations.

Prizes will also be given to select viewers throughout the day. For every $5 donated, individuals will be entered once into a drawing for gift cards to local retailers in Wood County, as well as cat- and dog-themed items like coloring books, mugs, puzzles, and more.

To stay up-to-date with what’s happening at WCHS, follow the organization on Facebook (wchsohio) or visit its website (wchumane.org).

