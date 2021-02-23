Advertisement

AMBER ALERT: 1-year-old reportedly kidnapped from Franklin County

A man is accused of abducting Soul Minnehan from a home in Madison Township.
A man is accused of abducting Soul Minnehan from a home in Madison Township.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - An Amber Alert has been issued after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a one-year-old boy was kidnapped from his home Tuesday evening.

A 51-year-old white man, approximately 5′7″ and weighing roughly 160lbs, is accused of abducting Soul Minnehan from a home in Madison Township. The suspect is said to be driving a 2003 black GMC Denali with Ohio license plate JPG2058. The Sheriff’s Office says they believe the suspect is armed.

Anyone with information should report it to police.

