AMBER ALERT: 1-year-old reportedly kidnapped from Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - An Amber Alert has been issued after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a one-year-old boy was kidnapped from his home Tuesday evening.

A 51-year-old white man, approximately 5′7″ and weighing roughly 160lbs, is accused of abducting Soul Minnehan from a home in Madison Township. The suspect is said to be driving a 2003 black GMC Denali with Ohio license plate JPG2058. The Sheriff’s Office says they believe the suspect is armed.

Anyone with information should report it to police.

KIDNAPPING. The FCSO needs your help tracking down a man accused of abducting a one year boy, Soul Minnehan, from a home in Madison Township. The suspect is driving a 2003 black GMC Denali, License Plate JPG2058. Investigators believe the suspect is armed. pic.twitter.com/Sl0FaFjg9u — Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (@OHFCSO) February 23, 2021

