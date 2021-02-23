BCI executes search warrant in Sylvania

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, alongside the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Securities, executed a search warrant at a business complex in Sylvania on Tuesday. That’s according to the office of Attorney General Dave Yost, though his office declined to provide additional details on the search, including the reason for the search.

Don’t have a whole lot of info yet but Bureau of Criminal Investigation truck on Kings Pointe Dr. in Sylvania Twp. Boxes are being taken out. Office sign says Northwest Capital. AG’s office won’t comment yet. Statement may come later #13abc pic.twitter.com/4c0wYPxwOq — Shaun Hegarty (@Shaun_Hegarty) February 23, 2021

Likewise, the Attorney General’s Office did not confirm on what business BCI had executed the warrant. According to a 13abc reporter on scene, the building was located on Kings Pointe Drive. Investigators could be seen removing boxes from the building and loading them into a BCI truck.

13abc has requested additional details about the search and will update this story as they are released.

Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation activity in Sylvania Twp. Shaun Hegarty 13abc Action News with what we know Posted by 13abc on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

