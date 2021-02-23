BCI executes search warrant in Sylvania
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, alongside the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Securities, executed a search warrant at a business complex in Sylvania on Tuesday. That’s according to the office of Attorney General Dave Yost, though his office declined to provide additional details on the search, including the reason for the search.
Likewise, the Attorney General’s Office did not confirm on what business BCI had executed the warrant. According to a 13abc reporter on scene, the building was located on Kings Pointe Drive. Investigators could be seen removing boxes from the building and loading them into a BCI truck.
13abc has requested additional details about the search and will update this story as they are released.
