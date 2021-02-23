DeWine orders flags flown at half-staff for COVID victims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags flown at half-staff in remembrance of the more than 500,000 Americans who have died due to COVID-19, including more than 14,000 Ohioans.

The United States and State of Ohio flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Friday.

This order was issued today in accordance with the order issued by the President of the United States of America.

