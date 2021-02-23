Advertisement

DeWine orders flags flown at half-staff for COVID victims

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all U.S. and State of Ohio flags flown at half-staff through Feb. 26...
Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all U.S. and State of Ohio flags flown at half-staff through Feb. 26 in remembrance of the people who died from COVID-19.(Gerald Herbert | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags flown at half-staff in remembrance of the more than 500,000 Americans who have died due to COVID-19, including more than 14,000 Ohioans.

The United States and State of Ohio flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Friday.

This order was issued today in accordance with the order issued by the President of the United States of America.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bar Taps
Downtown Toledo bar cited for violating COVID-19 health orders
Former Rossford police officer accepts plea deal in misuse of database case
I-75 South is closed in Toledo near Washington on Monday, Feb. 22.
Interstate reopens after being closed heading into downtown Toledo
Toledo Public School students seeing effects of massive data breach
Around 30 residents are displaced after a fire at the Venetian Woods apartments on McCord Rd.
More than 2 dozen residents evacuated during Sunday apartment fire

Latest News

A man was rescued Monday after being stranded on Indian Island in the Ottawa River.
Toledo man rescued after becoming stranded on island in Ottawa River
A Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by car on N. Detroit
Angie's selfless act
First Responder of the Week: Angie Basilius
(File)
Driver uninjured during rollover crash on I-75