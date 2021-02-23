Driver uninjured during rollover crash on I-75

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - There were no injuries reported after a pickup truck flipped and came to rest on its roof on I-75 North on Monday evening in Monroe County.

Officers from the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to the crash around 6:40 p.m. The truck had rolled over on the Elm Ave. bridge at Exit 13.

The lone occupant of the truck was located outside of the truck. He was not injured and was cleared at the scene by paramedics.

Two lanes of traffic on I-75 were closed for around one hour.

Initial findings suggest alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Officer Winter of the Monroe Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.