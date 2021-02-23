Advertisement

February 23rd Weather Forecast

Very Warm By The Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with highs in the low 40s with windy conditions. Tuesday will bring more clouds with a high in the low to middle 40s. Thursday and Friday will be cooler with more sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s. A big warm up will melt most of the snow by the weekend. Highs will reach the upper 40s on Saturday and around 50 on Sunday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

