First Responder of the Week: Angie Basilius

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Angie Basilius is doing what some would call the Lord’s work at St. Luke Lutheran Church in South Toledo. Every week, four times a week she’s cooking meals from scratch to serve those less fortunate in that area.

It’s a selfless feat by itself and made even more remarkable by the fact that she’s 90-years old with no signs of slowing down.

“It’s a good feeling to do this, I’m glad I can do it,” she said. “As long as I can walk and talk ... I can do it.”

Angie’s big heart and desire to care for those in her community doesn’t shock anyone who knows her.

“She’s a very remarkable woman that we should all use as an example,” fellow parishioner Cindy Kirk said.

Part of her eagerness to help the less fortunate may stem from her own personal experiences. She, too, was not immune to falling on tough times.

“She knows the issues in this neighborhood. She’s lived in this neighborhood,” Pastor Martin Billmeyer said of her.

“I’ve been in their shoes ... I’ve been poor,” Angie recalls.

It’s that giving spirit and willingness to help others that’s allowed Angie Basilius to be recognized as our First Responder of the Week.

