Indian Creek Zoo offering discounted tickets this Sunday

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Indian Creek Zoo in Lambertville is offering reduced admission fees, discounted memberships, and a free giraffe encounter from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. this Sunday.

Visitors are welcome to the zoo for $7 on Sunday. Visitors who become zoo members on Sunday will get 10% off their membership.

The giraffe encounter with Puzzles -- normally a $25 fee per person -- is free as well.

