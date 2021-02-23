Owens Community College enrollment down amid pandemic

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Community college enrollment is down nationwide since the pandemic started, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. That trend is true here at home, too, as Owens Community College finds itself with decreased enrollment going into 2021.

Enrollment in Spring 2021 classes is down about 16% compared to last spring. A large part of this can be attributed to decreased first-time non-traditional-aged students, older adults enrolling at Owens for the first time.

According to the school’s Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs, Amy Giordano, many of these would-be students are deciding not to enroll due to uncertainty about securing childcare while their kids are distance learning and whether the current economy will reward them for changing careers now.

“A lot of folks are just staying exactly where they are. They don’t necessarily want to branch out, try something new. There are so many unknowns, people are very anxious,” says Giordano.

This could have long-term effects beyond the pandemic.

“They’re simply missing. They’re not coming into higher education as a sector. And that’s a concern long-term, beyond the pandemic, to look at earnings, lifetime earning potential, mobility in career development,” says Giordano.

Owens is still taking rolling admissions for this semester and is reminding everyone that they will still be here whenever someone decides to pursue higher learning.

