Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by car on N. Detroit

A Toledo Police Department cruiser.
A Toledo Police Department cruiser.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car Monday afternoon on N. Detroit Ave.

Robert Lawhorn Jr., 22, was driving north on N. Detroit near Prospect around 12:45 p.m. when Howard Berry, 56, attempted to cross the road. Lawhorn tried to swerve to avoid Berry, but the car struck the pedestrian.

Berry was taken to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

