Advertisement

Pike-Delta-York Local Schools paints picture of future if levy fails

Pike-Delta-York Local Schools
Pike-Delta-York Local Schools(WTVG)
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA, Ohio (WTVG) - Major changes could be headed to Pike- Delta- York Local Schools if a levy on the May ballot fails for a second time.

“It would be a total different school district, down to the bare bones,” said Dr. Ted Haselman, superintendent of Pike-Delta-York Local Schools.

The school board is once again asking voters to approve a 1-percent income tax levy, which failed on the November ballot, and would generate about $1.78 million annually for five years.

The funds would be used to help provide transportation, classroom supplies, facilities maintenance, technology, among other operational needs.

“Without the levy, we would not be able to operate under our current standards,” Hasleman said. “We would need to make major, major cuts.”

Haselman said some of the potential cuts could include eliminating:

  • 1 administrator
  • 9 teachers
  • 2-3 bus drivers
  • Secretarial positions
  • Gifted program and two-year kindergarten program
  • Athletics
  • Extra curricular activities
  • High school bus service

“The board of education is trying to be very transparent,” said Haselman.

The district also cut $300,000 from the budget at the start of the 2020 school year, by eliminating two teaching positions, an aide, and bus driver position, according to Haselman.

“If we continue to operate the way we are right now without increasing funding or decreasing cost, the district will be out of money by the next school year,” said Haselman. “We are hopeful that our community will rally around the school district and support our students.”

The proposed income tax levy will go before voters in May. If it fails again, Haselman said the budget cuts would be made at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bar Taps
Downtown Toledo bar cited for violating COVID-19 health orders
Around 30 residents are displaced after a fire at the Venetian Woods apartments on McCord Rd.
More than 2 dozen residents evacuated during Sunday apartment fire
I-75 South is closed in Toledo near Washington on Monday, Feb. 22.
Interstate reopens after being closed heading into downtown Toledo
Former Rossford police officer accepts plea deal in misuse of database case
Happy's Pizza delivery driver robbed in Toledo.
Happy’s Pizza delivery driver robbed

Latest News

findlay high school
Hancock County teachers next in line to get COVID-19 vaccines
Students take charge to bring diversity to school
Black History Month Bedford High
Elmwood High School
Elmwood High School grads play big role in Mars Perseverance project
teachers get covid vaccine
-hancock county teachers get COVID vaccines