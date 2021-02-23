Pike-Delta-York Local Schools paints picture of future if levy fails

DELTA, Ohio (WTVG) - Major changes could be headed to Pike- Delta- York Local Schools if a levy on the May ballot fails for a second time.

“It would be a total different school district, down to the bare bones,” said Dr. Ted Haselman, superintendent of Pike-Delta-York Local Schools.

The school board is once again asking voters to approve a 1-percent income tax levy, which failed on the November ballot, and would generate about $1.78 million annually for five years.

The funds would be used to help provide transportation, classroom supplies, facilities maintenance, technology, among other operational needs.

“Without the levy, we would not be able to operate under our current standards,” Hasleman said. “We would need to make major, major cuts.”

Haselman said some of the potential cuts could include eliminating:

1 administrator

9 teachers

2-3 bus drivers

Secretarial positions

Gifted program and two-year kindergarten program

Athletics

Extra curricular activities

High school bus service

“The board of education is trying to be very transparent,” said Haselman.

The district also cut $300,000 from the budget at the start of the 2020 school year, by eliminating two teaching positions, an aide, and bus driver position, according to Haselman.

“If we continue to operate the way we are right now without increasing funding or decreasing cost, the district will be out of money by the next school year,” said Haselman. “We are hopeful that our community will rally around the school district and support our students.”

The proposed income tax levy will go before voters in May. If it fails again, Haselman said the budget cuts would be made at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

