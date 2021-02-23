Advertisement

Suspect in Monroe County shooting arrested in Dayton

The 31-year-old suspect was apprehended by the US Marshal Service on Tuesday.
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRENCHTOWN TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - A third man wanted in connection to a shooting that injured two people in Monroe County, Michigan in early February has been arrested in Dayton, Ohio. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the 31-year-old suspect was apprehended by the US Marshal Service on Tuesday. He is awaiting extradition to Michigan.

The suspect was wanted in connection to a shooting on February 1 near Stewart and Telegraph Roads in Frenchtown Township. According to investigators at the time of the incident, six people were in a vehicle traveling East on Stewart Road when a small dark car pulled up alongside. A male exited the passenger side of that dark car and fired multiple shots at the victim’s vehicle.

An 18-year-old Monroe woman in the victim’s vehicle was struck several times by gunfire and was taken to an area hospital. According to her family, she is still recovering but has been able to communicate. A 17-year-old passenger of the car received minor injuries. Four other passengers, including two 20-year-old women and two children, were not injured.

Two additional suspects in the shooting turned themselves in to police earlier this month. Investigators are still looking for a motive in the shooting.

