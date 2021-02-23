Advertisement

Toledo man rescued after becoming stranded on island in Ottawa River

A man was rescued Monday after being stranded on Indian Island in the Ottawa River.
A man was rescued Monday after being stranded on Indian Island in the Ottawa River.(Alex_Schmidt | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ERIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - Police in Michigan rescued a Toledo man who was stranded on an island at the mouth of the Ottawa River and Lake Erie after shifting and melting ice made his trek back impassable.

On Monday, Erie Township Police responded to a man stranded on Indian Island. The 43-year-old Toledo man was “testing his survival skills by spending the night on the island which he had skillfully planned for months,” according to a press release from the police department.

The man hiked across the ice to the island on Sunday evening. Rising temperatures and shifting winds made his trip back across the river impossible. The man was rescued by members of the Erie Twp. Police, Morin Point Fire Department, and the Washington Township Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bar Taps
Downtown Toledo bar cited for violating COVID-19 health orders
Former Rossford police officer accepts plea deal in misuse of database case
I-75 South is closed in Toledo near Washington on Monday, Feb. 22.
Interstate reopens after being closed heading into downtown Toledo
Toledo Public School students seeing effects of massive data breach
Around 30 residents are displaced after a fire at the Venetian Woods apartments on McCord Rd.
More than 2 dozen residents evacuated during Sunday apartment fire

Latest News

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all U.S. and State of Ohio flags flown at half-staff through Feb. 26...
DeWine orders flags flown at half-staff for COVID victims
A Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by car on N. Detroit
Angie's selfless act
First Responder of the Week: Angie Basilius
(File)
Driver uninjured during rollover crash on I-75