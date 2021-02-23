Toledo man rescued after becoming stranded on island in Ottawa River

ERIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - Police in Michigan rescued a Toledo man who was stranded on an island at the mouth of the Ottawa River and Lake Erie after shifting and melting ice made his trek back impassable.

On Monday, Erie Township Police responded to a man stranded on Indian Island. The 43-year-old Toledo man was “testing his survival skills by spending the night on the island which he had skillfully planned for months,” according to a press release from the police department.

The man hiked across the ice to the island on Sunday evening. Rising temperatures and shifting winds made his trip back across the river impossible. The man was rescued by members of the Erie Twp. Police, Morin Point Fire Department, and the Washington Township Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.