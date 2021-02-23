Advertisement

Woman charged after hitting person with her car during argument

Tanisha Matthews was charged with felonious assault after allegedly hitting someone with her car during an argument.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was arrested Monday night for allegedly hitting another woman with her car during an argument that left another person shot.

Police were called to the 3100 block of Cottage on a shot spotter alert. Neighbors told authorities they saw a black Kia leave the scene after the shooting.

The home was found struck by one round with six shell casings found in front of the home. The homeowner told police she was in an argument with Tanisha Matthews, 27, earlier in the night at a home in the 1200 block of Nobel St., and Matthews had struck the 31-year-old victim with her car.

During that same incident on Nobel, another woman was found shot inside the home. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Matthews was arrested and charged with felonious assault for reportedly striking the victim with her car.

There have been no arrests made in the shooting.

