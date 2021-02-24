Advertisement

79-year-old man makes first snow angel

‘It’s going to be cold. Ready?’
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (Gray News) – There are no age limits on snow angels.

Edward Trejo had never made one before in all his 79 years. Having lived in California, he’d never had the opportunity.

With lots of fresh powder available last week in Oklahoma, the staff at Franciscan Villa, an assisted living facility where he lives, took Trejo out to earn his wings.

“It’s going to be cold. Ready?” one of his caretakers asked as they helped Trejo out of his wheelchair and into the snow. “OK, turn around.”

Soon, he was laying on his back, flapping his arms and legs to the cheers of the staff.

“Are you ready to get up and look at it?”

The answer was yes and now we all get to enjoy it.

Edward Trejo, 79, makes his first snow angel.
Edward Trejo, 79, makes his first snow angel.(Source: Franciscan Villa)

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is accused of abducting Soul Minnehan from a home in Madison Township.
Amber Alert canceled, missing 1-year-old found safe
BCI investigators were seen removing boxes from a Sylvania business on Tuesday as they executed...
BCI executes search warrant in Sylvania
Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos
A man was rescued Monday after being stranded on Indian Island in the Ottawa River.
Toledo man rescued after becoming stranded on island in Ottawa River
A deadly shooting occurred on I-96 in Detroit overnight.
3 dead after Detroit interstate shooting

Latest News

US closer to first single-dose COVID vaccine
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site in...
Former aide says Cuomo kissed her, suggested strip poker
District credits safety protocols and teamwork
Otsego Local School District has offered in-person, 5 days a week, since August
The shelter is undergoing major renovations
Wood County Humane Society closing for two months
A new heating and cooling system is being installed
Wood County Humane Society temporarily closing