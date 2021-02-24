California tech company joins ProMedica to bring innovation center to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica has partnered with a California-based tech apprenticeship engine to launch an innovation center at the former Jefferson Center site in Toledo.

Bitwise Industries will be a partner in the development of the innovation center. The center will focus on accelerating partnerships, supporting workforce development, and facilitating technology innovation while also serving as a business incubator for technology and non-technology businesses to foster synergies and create new opportunities.

Building renovations are expected to begin in late 2021, and occupancy will start in early 2023. Bitwise will launch its operations in a temporary space so that its work in Toledo can start in 2021.

“I am the daughter of field workers from one of the poorest areas of California. Through a fortunate series of events, I found myself at the University of Toledo graduating with a degree in Computer Science and working in the tech industry with professional possibilities I never could have dreamed of as a child,” Irma L. Olguin Jr., CEO and co-founder, Bitwise Industries, said in a press release. “This country is filled with stories similar to mine -- people from underserved communities, who never thought these kinds of opportunities would be accessible to them. Together, Bitwise and ProMedica are working to make what was serendipity in my life far more common for the people of Toledo. By connecting people to the skills they need to enter the technology industry, and by surrounding them with a vibrant and inclusive space, we will lift up the entire region.”

An artist's rendering of a new tech innovation center at the former Jefferson Center in Toledo. (ProMedica)

Bitwise expects to generate hundreds of jobs over time in Toledo while also expanding partnerships that open up job opportunities for the technology workforce it will train.

ProMedica’s investment in the innovation center builds upon the work the organization has been doing as part of the ProMedica Ebeid Neighborhood Promise in the Uptown neighborhood. The innovation center will have a strong focus on jobs, education, health, stability, and resident engagement.

The project is contingent on the approval of state and local incentives. JobsOhio also plans to provide assistance that will be made public after the final agreement has been executed.

