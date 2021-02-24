Advertisement

CIA nominee pledges to provide ‘unvarnished’ intelligence

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s nominee to run the CIA told lawmakers Wednesday that he would keep politics out of the job and deliver “unvarnished” intelligence to politicians and policymakers.

“I’ve learned that politics must stop where intelligence works begin,” William Burns told members of the Senate Intelligence Committee. “That is exactly what President Biden expects of CIA.”

Burns said the president “wants the agency to give it to him straight, and I plan to do just that and to defend those who do the same.”

The comments from Burns were aimed at drawing a contrast with the prior administration, when President Donald Trump faced repeated accusations of politicizing intelligence and he publicly disputed the assessments of his own intelligence agencies, most notably about Russian election interference.

Burns is a former ambassador to Russia and Jordan who served at the State Department for more than 30 years under both Democratic and Republican presidents. His well-known status in diplomatic circles makes his confirmation likely.

He acknowledged that he would be returning to government at a time of diverse international security threats, including from China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.

Burns appeared before the committee one day after members held a hearing on Russian hacks that targeted the U.S. private sector and federal government agencies. He said that intrusion was a “very harsh wake-up call about the vulnerabilities of supply chains and critical infrastructure” and that the CIA had to work even harder to detect and prevent cyberoperations from abroad, to help attribute blame and to develop its own capabilities.

He also said that “outcompeting China” would be a core national security priority in the coming years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is accused of abducting Soul Minnehan from a home in Madison Township.
Amber Alert canceled, missing 1-year-old found safe
BCI investigators were seen removing boxes from a Sylvania business on Tuesday as they executed...
BCI executes search warrant in Sylvania
Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos
A man was rescued Monday after being stranded on Indian Island in the Ottawa River.
Toledo man rescued after becoming stranded on island in Ottawa River
A deadly shooting occurred on I-96 in Detroit overnight.
3 dead after Detroit interstate shooting

Latest News

The University of Michigan shut down one of its libraries for two days after the discovery of...
Venomous spiders prompt temporary Michigan library shutdown
CVS pharmacies in Ohio will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine.
CVS to offer COVID-19 vaccines in Ohio beginning Thursday
President Joe Biden holds a virtual bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin...
Biden aims to distribute masks to millions in ‘equity’ push
Supply is struggling to meet demand.
Gun sales surge amid pandemic, political turmoil