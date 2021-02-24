CVS to offer COVID-19 vaccines in Ohio beginning Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered at CVS Pharmacies in Ohio, the company announced. Ohio is one of six states to join 11 other states that had an initial rollout on Feb. 12.

Eligible populations will receive the vaccinations through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Appointments for the latest allocation of approximately 570,000 doses will start to become available for booking today, with shots beginning February 25.

CVS Health has been offering COVID-19 vaccines on a limited basis in Ohio using state allocations. As more supply becomes available through the federal program, the company will expand to additional states while increasing the number of stores offering vaccinations. CVS Pharmacy has the capacity to administer 20-25 million shots per month.

Vaccines in a retail setting are offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and those without online access can contact customer service: 1-800-746-7287.

