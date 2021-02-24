February 24th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be warm and windy today with highs reaching the upper 40s. A cool down will arrive late this afternoon and evening with temperatures back into the upper 30s by 5pm. Thursday will be much colder with highs in the middle 30s. Friday will be sunny with a high near 40. Rain is possible on Saturday morning before temperatures soar. Highs around 50 are expected on Saturday, and the mid 50s are possible on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.