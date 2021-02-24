Advertisement

February 24th Weather Forecast

The Warm Up Keeps Building
By Ross Ellet
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be warm and windy today with highs reaching the upper 40s. A cool down will arrive late this afternoon and evening with temperatures back into the upper 30s by 5pm. Thursday will be much colder with highs in the middle 30s. Friday will be sunny with a high near 40. Rain is possible on Saturday morning before temperatures soar. Highs around 50 are expected on Saturday, and the mid 50s are possible on Sunday.

