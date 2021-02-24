Lake Erie ice turning dangerous

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Just a week ago, a snowstorm dropped a foot of snow across the area. Behind that came bitter cold air. The sun’s come back out now, and with warmer days settling in, many are trying to get outside, even out on the lake. But members of the coast guard warn: “No ice is safe ice.”

Robert Morse, Petty Officer 2nd Class with the Marblehead Coast Guard tells 13abc,

“You can’t always assume that what you’re standing on won’t break through at any time, because you don’t know what’s going on under the ice, if there’s a current going or with the fluctuating temperatures we’ve been having.”

Even with ice thickness peaking around 12 inches in parts of the western basin of Lake Erie, it doesn’t take much for a joy ride to turn dangerous.

Petty Officer Morse says, “We’re seeing a lot of snowmobiles, ATVs and side-by-sides falling through.”

That’s exactly what happened over the weekend on the Ottawa River. Thankfully, no one was hurt as an ATV went through the ice near the Summit Street Bridge. Multiple other situations of people stranded because of drifting ice, plus ATVs and snowmobiles falling through. It’s been a busy few days for local first responders.

Mike Griffin, Lead Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cleveland explains, “Even though the ice seems like it’s stable, there could be fractures, underlying fractures that you don’t see, or it’s too thin, and then it slowly breaks off with what we call ice flows, and then that ice is drifting off to the middle of the lake, and you’re stranded.”

Griffin says that Lake Erie has hit its peak ice for the winter. “We’re heading slowly now to the transitional period to spring,” he says. “So we start seeing the ice becoming unstable and winds shifting and moving around.”

Griffin expects that pattern to continue, with the lake ice continuing to thin, and disappear.

