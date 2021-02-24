Advertisement

Lucas County townships plan to foot their own safety bills

By Alexis Means
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONCLOVA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office says that by 2023, Spencer, Richfield, Providence, Harding, Springfield, Monclova, and Jerusalem Townships will have to pay for their own safety patrols. The plan would divide the $3.1 million cost for patrols between the townships.

Monclova Township trustees met last week to discuss the issue and Chairman Chuck Hoercherl says they have a plan.

“We have a dedicated Deputy in the Township 24/7/365. We are very satisfied with the service but we did receive a quote for service from the City a Maumee,” he says. “A little bit lower price, which we are considering, but we are very satisfied with the sheriff’s service”

Hoercherl says that Lucas County Commissioners told the trustees they would eventually have to foot the bill for their own safety patrols back in 2009. At that time, the township leaders formed a committee to look at their options, then went to the taxpayers.

“In 2011, our citizens passed a levy to pay for Sheriff services,” he explains. “That was renewed again in 2016. It comes up for renewal later this fall 2021.”

The 1.5 Mil levy would generate roughly $750,000 per year for five years.

