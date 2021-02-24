Otsego Local School District has offered in-person, 5 days a week, since August

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) -Otsego Local Schools have been in person 5 days a week since August 24th.

Kevin O’Shea is the principal. He says school leaders got together and put a plan in place so kids could safely return and stay in the classtoom.

School leaders pulled out te furniture and every classroom and cleaned them and re-configured classrooms based on enrollment.

He says, “Our band was moved to the auditorium, AG classes in the band room, language classes in the library so any space that could fit the kids and keep them socially distant we moved around quite a bit.” The district ordered cleaning supplies and put cleaning protocals in place. Students wear masks and are involved as well. Eva Vasher is the Director of Transportation, Custodial, Maintenance and Food Service. She says.”They are to wipe down their desktop at their seat and the back of the seat and anything that would be a touch point before the next student comes in. We have hand sanitizer on all our busses, we spray our busses in between each route with a disinfectant and we have face masks on the bus if a student doesn’t have one when they get on.” Students are spread out at lunch, Crews have 1 minutes to sanitize the caferteria tables before the next group.

Teachers are protected with Plexiglass, the floors are marked to keep desks 6 feet a part. Jane Gray is the district’s school nurse. She says, “We got it down, its just a system that we use and it works.” Kevin O’ Shea says its been a team effort and the kids benefit from having a stable environment and a regular schedule.

