Second arrest made in Bryan Williams murder

Bryan Williams killing
Bryan Williams killing(WTVG)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police made a second arrest in the killing of Bryan Williams Wednesday.

Javon Williams, 18, is being charged with murder in the April 2020 killing. Javon Williams and Bryan Williams are not related.

A 16-year-old female was arrested and charged in November.

Bryan Williams was shot near Prospect and Waite. When first responders arrived, he was treated on the scene and transported to St. Vincent’s, where he later died due to his injuries.

