Select McDonald’s stores offering free Crispy Chicken sandwiches on Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Select McDonald’s stores across northwest Ohio will be offering free Crispy Chicken sandwiches beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The stores will offer the new sandwich to the first 100 cars in the drive-thru. No purchase is necessary with a limit of one sandwich per car.

For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

