Select McDonald’s stores offering free Crispy Chicken sandwiches on Thursday

McDonald's is adding the Crispy Chicken Sandwich to its menu starting in February.
McDonald's is adding the Crispy Chicken Sandwich to its menu starting in February.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Select McDonald’s stores across northwest Ohio will be offering free Crispy Chicken sandwiches beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The stores will offer the new sandwich to the first 100 cars in the drive-thru. No purchase is necessary with a limit of one sandwich per car.

For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

