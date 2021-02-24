Advertisement

South Toledo man faces federal weapons charges

Jeffrey Davenport faces federal weapons and explosive charges.
Jeffrey Davenport faces federal weapons and explosive charges.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A South Toledo man is facing federal charges for illegally possessing weapons and explosives.

Jeffrey Davenport, 52, had been facing charges in Lucas County Common Pleas Court, but those charges were dismissed Tuesday in favor of the federal charges. Davenport is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in Toledo on charges of possession of a firearm and possession of an unregistered destructive device.

Toledo Police detectives obtained a search warrant for Davenport’s home in the 800 block of Atlantic Ave. based on allegations he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy.

On July 1, members of the Toledo Police SWAT team and Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad assisted with executing a search warrant at Davenport’s home on Atlantic Ave. During that search, agents seized a suspected improvised explosive device; three inert grenades; one smoke grenade; one flak jacket; miscellaneous ammunition; firearm magazines; and 11 firearms, including a Romania C.A.I. rifle.

While executing the search warrant, officers detained two of Davenport’s associates who were trying to conceal weapons and ammunition from police. Those items included eight boxes of miscellaneous ammunition; a green rifle case; approximately seven firearms; and a Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun loaded with six rounds of ammo.

Davenport was not allowed to have these items after he was convicted for pulling a gun on two Toledo Police officers in 2003. Officers were called to his sister’s residence in the 800 block of Odgen after Davenport hit a neighbor in the head with a chain during an argument. When officers told Davenport to come with them, officers said he pulled a revolver on them. He was sentenced to four years in prison.

