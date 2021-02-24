Advertisement

Toledo creates Mayor’s Office on Disability

Toledo skyline at dusk.
Toledo skyline at dusk.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz wants the city to be the most disability-friendly city in the nation, and he took another step towards that goal on Wednesday.

Kapszukiewicz created the Mayor’s Office on Disability, the first of its kind in Ohio. Toledo joins Chicago, San Francisco, Baltimore, Houston, Austin, Philadelphia, and Tampa as cities with such offices.

“This goes beyond Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said. “This sets up Toledo to send the message to all residents and visitors with a disability that we are a disability-friendly community. This is a city where you belong, you can thrive, you can live independently, and everything we have is open and available to you.”

Mayor Disability Press Conferenc

Mayor Kapszukiewicz and The Ability Center hold a press conference.

Posted by 13abc on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Kapszukiewicz was joined by Angie Goodnight, chairperson of the Toledo-Lucas County Commission on Disabilities, and Katie Hunt Thomas, disability rights attorney and director of advocacy at The Ability Center, during a press conference. He said the new office will have influence in every area of city operations.

“The Ability Center of Greater Toledo has been honored to be part of this effort and to work collaboratively with the City of Toledo and our other partner disability agencies to ensure that Toledo is the most disability-friendly community in the country,” Hunt Thomas said.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is accused of abducting Soul Minnehan from a home in Madison Township.
Amber Alert canceled, missing 1-year-old found safe
BCI investigators were seen removing boxes from a Sylvania business on Tuesday as they executed...
BCI executes search warrant in Sylvania
Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos
A man was rescued Monday after being stranded on Indian Island in the Ottawa River.
Toledo man rescued after becoming stranded on island in Ottawa River
A deadly shooting occurred on I-96 in Detroit overnight.
3 dead after Detroit interstate shooting

Latest News

An artist's rendering of a new tech innovation center at the former Jefferson Center in Toledo.
California tech company joins ProMedica to bring innovation center to Toledo
McDonald's is adding the Crispy Chicken Sandwich to its menu starting in February.
Select McDonald’s stores offering free Crispy Chicken sandwiches on Thursday
Ypsilanti man identified as victim in fatal crash in Whiteford Township
Gun sales surge amid pandemic, political turmoil
Gun sales surge amid pandemic, political turmoil