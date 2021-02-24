Toledo Mud Hens host Virtual Q & A

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with the Toledo Mud Hens will be hosting a virtual Q & A session live on their Facebook page Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Do you have questions regarding the upcoming Mud Hens season? ⚾ Join us LIVE right here this Wednesday, February 24 at 6:30 p.m. We'll give you some answers and get you pumped for baseball. Posted by Toledo Mud Hens on Monday, February 22, 2021

The discussion will include Mud Hens General Manager Erik Ibsen, Director of Ticket Sales Kyle Moll, Director of Strategic Planning and Projects Mike Keedy, and event host and broadcaster Matt Melzak.

In a previous interview with 13abc, Ibsen said the organization had been through a difficult year without a 2020 season but saw the light at the end of the tunnel with the 2021 season schedule announcement.

“We’re looking at a capacity of 1,500 for the start of the season,” added Ibsen.

Currently, fans can go online to buy a $100 deposit, putting money down towards future tickets when they are available for purchase.

“It was really just to get people thinking about us again and let people know that it is coming,” explained Ibsen. “Being able to tie that to the capacity at Fifth Third Field, along with all the safety protocols that we’re working on to make sure the ballpark is safe and ready to go.”

At Monday’s news conference, Governor Mike DeWine was asked about state guidelines for the upcoming baseball season.

The Governor mentioned he’d talked to minor and major league officials over the weekend, all of whom’s plans for fan capacity and distancing must be approved by local health departments, but an official announcement is expecting Thursday.

“With what we know about masks and the power of masks, plus the vaccine, we could start at 30%.,” said Governor DeWine regarding stadium capacity. “But the only one exception, the dark cloud out there, is the variant. We don’t know how it’s going to impact things and I told all of them (baseball teams) of that. That could totally change the ballgame.”

