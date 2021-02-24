Advertisement

Two men charged for threatening Michigan public officials

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel(Office of the Michigan Attorney General)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WTVG) - Two men have been charged after they allegedly made threats against public officials in Michigan following the November general election.

Daniel Thompson, 62, of Harrison, Mich., is charged with three counts of malicious use of service provided by a telecommunications service provider, a six-month misdemeanor and/or a $1,000 fine.

Clinton Stewart, 43, of Douglas, Georgia, is charged with one count of malicious use of service provided by a telecommunications service provider, a six-month misdemeanor and/or a $1,000 fine.

According to the Michigan Attorney General’s office, Thompson left threatening messages for U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow on Jan. 5. He also allegedly made vulgar and threatening remarks in a phone conversation with a member of U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s office on Jan. 19. A third charge alleges Thompson made another threatening call to Rep. Slotkin on April 30.

In the voicemail message left for Sen. Stabenow, Thompson said he was angry about the results of the November election, that he joined a Michigan militia and that there would be violence if the election results were not changed. In an email to Stabenow’s office, he reiterated the threatening remarks and used vulgar language.

Thompson also spoke with a staff member from Congresswoman Slotkin’s office for more than an hour in which he claimed people will die and used violent references, while also noting events that took place at the Capitol building.

Stewart allegedly left a threatening voicemail on Sept. 18 for Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens in which he accused “activist judges” of making rulings that favored then Joe Biden to win the election through mail-in ballots.

“It is unacceptable and illegal to intimidate or threaten public officials,” Michigan AG Dana Nessel said. “To those who think they can do so by hiding behind a keyboard or phone, we will find you and we will prosecute you, to the fullest extent of the law. No elected official should have to choose between doing their job and staying safe.”

