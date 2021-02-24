Wood County Humane Society closing for two months

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Humane Society is on the move, temporarily. The shelter is undergoing major renovations next month, and that means all the people and animals have to be out of the building.

A new heating and cooling system is being installed, along with new lighting. The project has a price tag of about $200,000. It is being paid for through donations.

Many animals are already in foster homes, but there are others that are still in need of a place to go.

Although the current building will be closed for about two months, the shelter will operate out of a temporary site during construction.

“We are looking for a remote location so we can still have adoptions, limited intakes, and continue to provide food assistance,” says Assistant Shelter Manager Christa Ebeling. “We are still going to provide help wherever we can. We had to close for several months in 2020 as well. We installed new flooring and kennel doors, and then the pandemic hit. We were closed for about three months last year. People were so generous and helped us through it all with donations, adoptions, volunteering and fostering. We are so grateful to all the people who help us, and we know they will continue that support through this project.”

The staff plans to start the packing process next week, and everything has to be out of the building by March 15th.

If you’d like to learn more about ways to help WCHS, get connected to wchumane.org

