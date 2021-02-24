Advertisement

Ypsilanti man identified as victim in fatal crash in Whiteford Township

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WHITEFORD TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - A Ypsilanti man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash on US 23 in Whiteford Township on February 11.

Authorities said Lance Pittman, 33, died from injuries suffered in the crash.

According to police, Pittman stopped on the shoulder of the freeway for unknown reasons. Pittman then put the car in reverse, traveling south on the northbound shoulder, and then entered the right lane of traffic. Pittman’s car was struck by an SUV operated by an Adrian man.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call 734-240-7557.

