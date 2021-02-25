Advertisement

2/25/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Freezing fog possible tonight
By Jay Berschback
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TONIGHT: Clear and cold, frosty, chance of freezing fog, lows in the upper teens. FRIDAY: AM freezing fog possible, then partly cloudy, highs close to 40 degrees. SATURDAY: Rain showers likely in the morning, dry for the afternoon, much warmer, highs near 50. SUNDAY: Chance of a few morning rain showers, then dry again for the afternoon, even warmer with highs in the mid 50s.

