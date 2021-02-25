BGSU Grad student powerlifts her way to nationals

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - In a time when it’s difficult for most of us to get to the gym, one BGSU grad student is raising money to powerlift her way to collegiate nationals, right from her very own kitchen.

“My partner and I were kind of looking for something else to compete in and do, so we stumbled upon powerlifting,” says Kailynn McCommas, BGSU Graduate Student and power-lifter.

Always an athlete, in February 2020 Kailynn McCommas and fiancé Corey Frank decided to take on a new challenge - competitive powerlifting. But in order to do so, they had to get creative, which meant building a gym in their 150 square foot kitchen.

“Working out in our kitchen definitely creates a lot of obstacles for us but just even having at first. We just had a couple weights, a barbell and a rack. But we made sure to make it work over time,” explains Frank.

With less than a year of training, Kailynn’s first competition qualified her for nationals. She is now fundraising to alleviate expenses to compete against 100 universities across the nation in Louisiana.

“I qualify as an 84 kilogram women’s junior class, and as a college student to compete,” says Kailynn.

And whether it’s a pandemic, space or getting the resources she needs, McCommas doesn’t let anything stop her from achieving the “impossible.”

“Just even over the last 6 months. Her total is projected to be over 100 pounds more than what it was at the last meet, which is a huge improvement at any stage in powerlifting,” Frank says.

“It’s really been a good outlet because there’s just so much going on in the world. Physical health really does help mental health, and it’s really helped us focus on our studies and keep a good mindset and stay physically healthy with what’s going on,” McComas shares.

If you’d like to contribute to Kailynn’s fund, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-bgsu-student-to-collegiate-nationals.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.