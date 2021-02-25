Advertisement

BGSU Grad student powerlifts her way to nationals

Kailynn McCommas started training in powerlifting only one year ago and now she’s heading to nationals.
Kailynn McComas trains for Nationals right in her kitchen.
Kailynn McComas trains for Nationals right in her kitchen.(Ashley Bornancin)
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - In a time when it’s difficult for most of us to get to the gym, one BGSU grad student is raising money to powerlift her way to collegiate nationals, right from her very own kitchen.

“My partner and I were kind of looking for something else to compete in and do, so we stumbled upon powerlifting,” says Kailynn McCommas, BGSU Graduate Student and power-lifter.

Always an athlete, in February 2020 Kailynn McCommas and fiancé Corey Frank decided to take on a new challenge - competitive powerlifting. But in order to do so, they had to get creative, which meant building a gym in their 150 square foot kitchen.

“Working out in our kitchen definitely creates a lot of obstacles for us but just even having at first. We just had a couple weights, a barbell and a rack. But we made sure to make it work over time,” explains Frank.

With less than a year of training, Kailynn’s first competition qualified her for nationals. She is now fundraising to alleviate expenses to compete against 100 universities across the nation in Louisiana.

“I qualify as an 84 kilogram women’s junior class, and as a college student to compete,” says Kailynn.

And whether it’s a pandemic, space or getting the resources she needs, McCommas doesn’t let anything stop her from achieving the “impossible.”

“Just even over the last 6 months. Her total is projected to be over 100 pounds more than what it was at the last meet, which is a huge improvement at any stage in powerlifting,” Frank says.

“It’s really been a good outlet because there’s just so much going on in the world. Physical health really does help mental health, and it’s really helped us focus on our studies and keep a good mindset and stay physically healthy with what’s going on,” McComas shares.

If you’d like to contribute to Kailynn’s fund, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-bgsu-student-to-collegiate-nationals.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is accused of abducting Soul Minnehan from a home in Madison Township.
Amber Alert canceled, missing 1-year-old found safe
BCI investigators were seen removing boxes from a Sylvania business on Tuesday as they executed...
BCI executes search warrant in Sylvania
Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos
A 16-year-old girl drowned after falling through ice at a lake in a Highland County state park,...
Teen, Ohio officer die in double tragedy at state park
A man was rescued Monday after being stranded on Indian Island in the Ottawa River.
Toledo man rescued after becoming stranded on island in Ottawa River

Latest News

A combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine could be a possibility in the future, a leading UK...
Sandusky County teachers get COVID vaccine, as students return to class four days a week
Metroparks Toledo acquires new riverfront property
At only 3-years old German Sheppard Tyson is entering day 1 of a long career ahead of him...
Bryan PD adds K-9 officer to the force
Levis Commons hosts Easter Egg Hunt
Levis Commons hosts contact-free Easter Egg Hunt