Bryan PD adds K-9 officer to the force

BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Man’s best friend is now the city of Bryan’s best resource.

“I think he just brings everybody a piece of mind that we can use to move forward with the department,” said Patrol Officer Matt Sammons.

This week Bryan PD welcomed a new 4-legged officer on board the force. The nearly 3-year old Belgium Malinois Sheppard Tyson is a multipurpose dog. Tyson specializes in searching for narcotics, suspects, and missing individuals. Under the care of handler officer Matt Sammons, the partners in crime just completed an intensive K-9 training program through Vohne Liche Kennels in Denver, Indiana.

“We put in some extremely hard work over there for about 6 weeks,” said Sammons. “It would be negative degree weather we’re tracking in, it got rough some days but he went through it very well.”

Tyson's first day of action was February 23rd. (Jack Bassett)

Tyson is the department’s only dog on duty. Tyson replaces the former police dog who retired due to health concerns in June. Chief of police Christopher Chapa explains the Sheppard’s skills are a much-needed addition to his team.

“He’ll run and catch somebody; you know obviously he’s quicker than a person is,” said Cheif Chapa. “There’s a lot of capabilities that you have with a dog versus a person. It’s an asset to have a dog and everybody likes a dog.”

Only on his first day on the job, Bryan Police Officers like what they see in Tyson. Chief Chappa points out the strength, intelligence, and obedience of the dog. But Chappa says what he applauds most is Tyson’s bond with his master Patrol Officer Sammons.

“Matt is a younger officer and the dog is young, obviously it’s just into its first day here,” said Cheif Chappa. “The dog is going to be a good thing, it’s going to be a good thing for him, and there’s always a strong connection between every K-9 officer and his handler.”

“When I get him out of the kennel in the morning he instantly jumps up on my shoulders and he kinda hangs out there for a minute,” said Officer Sammons. “When he puts his head on my shoulders, he knows that he did good, so we definitely have a pretty good bond.”

Officer Sammons explains Tyson’s arrival onto the force was made possible by contributes from the City of Bryan, free veterinary care supplied by Fountain City Veterinary Hospital, and dog food donations provided by Town and Country Stores.

