February 25th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with colder temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 30s. Dense freezing fog is possible tonight with a low in the upper teens to low 20s. This may cause some slowdowns for the morning commute Friday. The afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s. The weekend warm up is still on track. Highs will be in the low to middle 50s. Rain is possible Friday night into the early morning hours on Saturday. Drizzle is possible on Sunday. Highs stay in the 40s next week.

