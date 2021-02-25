Levis Commons hosts contact-free Easter Egg Hunt

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Town Center at Levis Commons is celebrating its 17th Annual Easter Egg Hunt, with a new twist.

Keeping the pandemic in mind, the shopping center is making this egg hunt completely contact-free. From February 24 to March 31, 2021, special eggs have been scattered across The Town Center, each with a special name written on it. Shoppers can use the hints on the Entry Form to find the locations, and write the egg names alongside the location hint. When you’re all done, scan/upload the form and send it to cbest@hillpartnersinc.com or mail to 3201 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg, OH 43551.

The Contactless Egg Hunt is open to all ages. One winner will be chosen on April 1, 2021 to win the Levis Commons Egg Hunt Grand Prize (a $100+ value.)

For more information, visit shopleviscommons.com/events.

Happy hunting!

