Metroparks Toledo acquires new riverfront property

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Metroparks Toledo’s goal of a park within 5 miles of every Lucas County resident was met late last year... and now, they’re already putting the money from Issue 17 toward further development.

With board approval coming just this morning, the Metroparks plan to close on 6 acres of riverfront property for $1.8 million. That piece of property is an 1800-foot strip of land between Water and Summit Streets -- just across the river from the National Museum of the Great Lakes. The two blue warehouses just southwest of Craig Street Bridge will be demolished for greenspace.

“Working with the Lucas County Land Bank and ConnecToledo, we had the opportunity presented to us to acquire a key piece of riverfront property to make Glass City Riverwalk a reality,” says spokesperson Scott Carpenter. “We’re very proud to be able to deliver on our promise -- a very important piece of our promise -- less than 4 months after the voters gave their resounding support to Issue 17, which is what made this funding possible.”

The new acquisition was funded through Issue 17, which passed back in November by a 61-39 margin -- capping a string of levy approvals dating back nearly 2 decades.

“We’re fulfilling promises we’ve made going back to 2002,” says Carpenter, “when voters -- again, by a 2 to 1 margin -- said ‘Yes, we want to conserve more land.’”

Glass City Metropark, which opened late last year, is just one stop of several for the planned Riverwalk loop around both sides of the Maumee River, including today’s acquisition. “The Riverwalk itself will connect six neighborhoods,” Carpenter explains, “and enhance quality of life in our part of northwest Ohio, and be a major step toward completing the downtown Toledo master plan.”

As for the land still in development on the southeast side of the river: “Anyone who’s enjoyed the view from Phase 1 of Glass City Metropark can look forward to next year, where Phase 2 will be developed -- including an ice skating ribbon and adventures play areas that we can’t wait to show you.”

