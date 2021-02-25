Ohioans join Lasagna Love to bring comfort to those in need

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Who doesn’t like a good homemade meal, especially if it’s lasagna, made with love. Northwest Ohioans are teaming up with one organization to bring a little molto benne pasta to their neighbors.

“I love cooking anyway, so this is a great way for me, for cooks who like to do those things, to give back,” says Cheryl Johnson, a Lasagna Love volunteer.

Johnson has been cooking her whole life, so when she found the organization Lasagna Love, she says she knew it was her chance to channel her culinary skills, to bring comfort to her community, one pasta dish at a time.

“Lasagna – I look at it, and I think most people look at it, as just a, you know, you put a lot of work into it and to me, that means a great deal of love,” says Kelly Andolina, Regional Director of Ohio for Lasagna Love.

Lasagna Love began just last year when founder Riannon Menna wanted to bring comfort to her struggling neighbors during the pandemic. In less than year, the team has fed 24,000 families, with more than 18,000 volunteers across the country.

“You can be just a tired mom or dad that needs a little help. You can be someone who’s out of work. You just sign up, they don’t ask questions on why you need it or anything like that. You say you need lasagna and there’s someone there to help you with it,” says Johnson.

People can sign up online to cook, donate or give, simple dishes that mean so much.

“Coming from an Italian heritage, I knew what went into making a lasagna,” says Andolina. “And there’s just so many kinds of lasagna you can make, whether it’s with vegetables, vegan, it’s just – it’s comfort food and it’s just so good.”

Andolina says many lasagna recipients have in turn become “lasagna chefs,” giving back the love they received during their time of need.

“In Toledo, we definitely need volunteers. We also need recipients to sign up. We know there’s a lot of families in need – again whether it’s financial, or maybe you’re just feeling overwhelmed, and there’s so many families that are. We just want to show kindness and help you out,” shares Andolina.

Go to lasagnalove.org to sign up today.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.