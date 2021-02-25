Advertisement

Owens offering more days for Give Kids A Smile event

Owens Community College is offering expanded days for its Give Kids A Smile event.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Owens Community College Dental Hygiene Department is hosting its annual Give Kids A Smile event. And this year, the Dental Hygiene Department is offering additional free Dental Hygiene Days for kids.

To schedule an appointment, area residents should call (567) 661-7294 and ask for the Free Dental Hygiene Day for kids. An appointment will be booked during regular dental hygiene clinic hours.

Per CDC guidelines, the clinic is limiting the number of children per day to ensure a safe environment.

Owens’ Dental Hygiene program also offers dental services to area residents through its Dental Hygiene Clinic. The 20-chair clinic is staffed by dental hygiene students and supervised by licensed dental professionals at Owens. The clinic provides dental care in the form of exams by a dentist, x-rays, oral hygiene and nutritional education, dental cleanings, fluoride varnish, and restorative treatment needs if necessary.

Appointments usually are available during the Fall and Spring semesters for a $35 fee.

