Sandusky County teachers get COVID vaccine, as students return to class four days a week

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 1,000 teachers and school staff from Sandusky County received the first dose of their COVID vaccines Wednesday at Terra State Community College.

Dennis Pita is the choir director at Fremont Ross High School, and he and his wife Rebecca, who does all the schools costuming for shows, were able to get their vaccines.

Dennis says “It’s light at the end of the tunnel. Actually next week in Fremont we’re going to go for four days with all students. And a few weeks later the plan is to go five days.”

Rebecca goes onto say “Mostly for the sake of the kids so that there wouldn’t have to be an opportunity for me to be quarantined or to potentially cause any harm to the kids for any reason.”

Sue Sampsel is a school nurse at Clyde Green Springs and says it will help normalize life for the students, but also for all the educators. “Just move about more freely without worrying about exposing anybody or getting it myself.”

Sandusky County Health Commissioner Bethany Brown said educators are getting the Moderna Vaccine which brings them back in 28 days for their second dose.

Brown says she looks forward to larger clinics when the general public will be able to get vaccinated.

“We’ll be holding more of these and we’ll be able to do quicker thru-put and get more people vaccinated at one time.”

