Advertisement

Sandusky County teachers get COVID vaccine, as students return to class four days a week

A combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine could be a possibility in the future, a leading UK...
A combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine could be a possibility in the future, a leading UK virologist says.(Source: CNN)
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 1,000 teachers and school staff from Sandusky County received the first dose of their COVID vaccines Wednesday at Terra State Community College.

Dennis Pita is the choir director at Fremont Ross High School, and he and his wife Rebecca, who does all the schools costuming for shows, were able to get their vaccines.

Dennis says “It’s light at the end of the tunnel. Actually next week in Fremont we’re going to go for four days with all students. And a few weeks later the plan is to go five days.”

Rebecca goes onto say “Mostly for the sake of the kids so that there wouldn’t have to be an opportunity for me to be quarantined or to potentially cause any harm to the kids for any reason.”

Sue Sampsel is a school nurse at Clyde Green Springs and says it will help normalize life for the students, but also for all the educators. “Just move about more freely without worrying about exposing anybody or getting it myself.”

Sandusky County Health Commissioner Bethany Brown said educators are getting the Moderna Vaccine which brings them back in 28 days for their second dose.

Brown says she looks forward to larger clinics when the general public will be able to get vaccinated.

“We’ll be holding more of these and we’ll be able to do quicker thru-put and get more people vaccinated at one time.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is accused of abducting Soul Minnehan from a home in Madison Township.
Amber Alert canceled, missing 1-year-old found safe
BCI investigators were seen removing boxes from a Sylvania business on Tuesday as they executed...
BCI executes search warrant in Sylvania
Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos
A 16-year-old girl drowned after falling through ice at a lake in a Highland County state park,...
Teen, Ohio officer die in double tragedy at state park
A man was rescued Monday after being stranded on Indian Island in the Ottawa River.
Toledo man rescued after becoming stranded on island in Ottawa River

Latest News

Kailynn McComas trains for Nationals right in her kitchen.
BGSU Grad student powerlifts her way to nationals
Metroparks Toledo acquires new riverfront property
At only 3-years old German Sheppard Tyson is entering day 1 of a long career ahead of him...
Bryan PD adds K-9 officer to the force
Levis Commons hosts Easter Egg Hunt
Levis Commons hosts contact-free Easter Egg Hunt