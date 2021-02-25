Advertisement

State Fire Marshal asking for public’s help with Bryan house fire

Authorities are seeking public tips on an intentionally set fire at a vacant Bryan home on...
Authorities are seeking public tips on an intentionally set fire at a vacant Bryan home on Sunday, Feb. 22.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are seeking tips from the public about an intentionally set fire at a vacant home Sunday on Center St. in Bryan.

The Bryan Fire Department responded to a fire in the 300 block of Center around 5:18 p.m. Sunday. The investigation is being conducted jointly by the State Fire Marshal’s office, Bryan Police Department, and Bryan Fire Department.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for these fires.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728, the Bryan Police Department at 419-633-6050 or the Bryan Fire Department at 419-636-4232.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old girl drowned after falling through ice at a lake in a Highland County state park,...
Teen, Ohio officer die in double tragedy at state park
Javon Williams faces murder charges in the April 2020 death of Bryan Williams.
Man charged in Williams murder has $1 million bond set
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
Jeffrey Davenport faces federal weapons and explosive charges.
South Toledo man faces federal weapons charges
An artist's rendering of a new tech innovation center at the former Jefferson Center in Toledo.
California tech company joins ProMedica to bring innovation center to Toledo

Latest News

The after-school program helps teens achieve dreams of being first generation college graduates.
Toledo teens hold diaper drive
A memorial was set up near the site where a Wyoming toddler was killed.
Memorial established for Wyoming toddler
University Hall at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio.
UT hosting gender equity summit on Monday
Gun sales on the rise
Gun sales on the rise