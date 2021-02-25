State Fire Marshal asking for public’s help with Bryan house fire

BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are seeking tips from the public about an intentionally set fire at a vacant home Sunday on Center St. in Bryan.

The Bryan Fire Department responded to a fire in the 300 block of Center around 5:18 p.m. Sunday. The investigation is being conducted jointly by the State Fire Marshal’s office, Bryan Police Department, and Bryan Fire Department.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for these fires.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728, the Bryan Police Department at 419-633-6050 or the Bryan Fire Department at 419-636-4232.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.