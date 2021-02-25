Tiny babies connect with their parents over bedside cameras

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nicole and Shawn Sullivan couldn’t wait for the birth of their son Jack. But 33 weeks into her pregnancy, Nicole suffered from Preeclampsia, a life-threatening complication that causes dangerously high blood pressure. Nicole had to undergo an emergency C-section to save her life and the life of her son.

At 4 pounds, that early delivery left Jack a few weeks to finish growing in the Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit at ProMedica Toledo Children’s Hospital.

“I didn’t even get to experience seeing him be born,” says Nicole. “And then I didn’t even get to see him for 24 more hours.”

But while Nicole couldn’t hold Jack yet, she could meet and see him through a new NIC-View bedside camera mounted above his bed. It’s a special camera that allows parents of children in the NICU to remotely view their babies.

“It was nice having that time, where I could just pull him up from my bed any hour of the day and just be able to check in on him and see him,” Nicole said. “It made it feel like he’s here, he’s real.”

Nikki Wilkins, the NICU transport supervisor at Toledo Children’s Hospital, said there are cameras at all 72 bed spaces in the NICU. Many times babies like Jack have to spend several weeks and sometimes months at the NICU while they grow, so the cameras allow families to stay in touch 24-7.

“If the family is away, if they’re at another hospital, if their family members are out of state, they can share that information with them to view,” Wilkins said.

And it’s worked so far, with nearly 15,000 views of the babies by family members from 35 different states and Ireland.

“When multiple family members are on the system, they can actually chat with one another,” Wilkins said.

And given the added visitor restrictions of COVID, this allows families to connect in a way they may not be able to for months.

