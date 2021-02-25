Advertisement

Toledo teens hold diaper drive

By Kayla Molander
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local after-school program helps young people become first-generation college students and better the community in the process.

The Impact Program teaches kids about options after high school, but they also learn so much more.

“It’s taught me to respect others and it’s taught me to speak out more because before I used to have troubles speaking to others,” says Impact student, 14-year-old Juwan McMullin-Bey.

The kids can get homework help and go on college tours, and they’re also assigned a community services project every month. This month, the teens decided to create their own project, a diaper drive for the Salvation Army’s diaper bank.

“We wanted to do the diaper drive to help out the families who are in need of diapers for their families because they couldn’t afford it,” says McMullin-Bey.

“It’s so important for kids to know that they have a voice and to know that at this young age, you can make a difference, no matter how old you are,” says Impact Program’s founder and CEO Tyrone Cleveland.

You can drop diapers off at F.A.M.E.D. Studios at 2610 W. Central Avenue on Mondays and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. You can also send a donation to the program’s cash app using $IMPACT419.

The fundraiser runs through March 17th.

